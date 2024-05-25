Tanwar knocks on doors, meets people on street

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 24

On Saturday, voters in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency will cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections. The election campaign came to an end last evening. Now, discussions on voting are going on at the meetings and candidates are reaching out to the voters by going from door to door.

As part of this, BJP candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar conducted door-to-door interactions with the voters at various places in the city. Additionally, Tanwar met pedestrians in the market with great zeal and people responded to him enthusiastically. Tanwar urged people to vote for the BJP for a better future and ensure that Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time.

He stated that CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal were working tirelessly for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed and committed India. The government has continuously formulated policies to achieve this dream, benefiting all sections of society.

Tanwar emphasised that it was important for PM Narendra Modi to win because the work he had done in 10 years, the Congress could not do in 70 years. By abolishing Article 370, he made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India, provided piped water to over 14 crore households and made India the world’s fifth-largest economy. He also urged people to vote 100 per cent on May 25.

He said the manifesto’s theme was based on Modi’s guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa