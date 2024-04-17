Tanwar outlines vision for Sirsa’s development

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 16

The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa, Dr Ashok Tanwar, expressed confidence that the BJP’s manifesto would lead India towards success. He emphasised the need to work with a clear vision. Speaking to mediapersons at a restaurant today, Tanwar said that the BJP’s manifesto was a vision of the party for the next five years.

Dabwali elevated to police district

Tanwar said while other parties only issued manifestos, the BJP not only made promises but also fulfilled these. He said the 2024 manifesto aimed at benefiting all sections of society, including youth, women, and farmers. Tanwar criticised Congress governments for injustice done towards the public, contrasting it with the BJP’s progress. He praised the Centre’s efforts in improving connectivity and enhancing the infrastructure and catering to all section of society.

Tanwar said the BJP’s manifesto included plans of providing five years of grain and free electricity. It focused on boosting the food processing industry and aimed at making India the world’s third-largest economy within the next five years.

He highlighted the success of the MSME sector, increased availability of Mudra loans, and India’s progression as a global manufacturing hub under Modi’s leadership.

Tanwar noted that the Sirsa parliamentary constituency was known for wheat and cotton production, with cotton being purchased at Rs 7,000 per quintal and mustard at Rs 5,650 per quintal. He said the BJP government had given Kalanwali subdivision the status of a tehsil and elevated Dabwali to a police district. The government stood firmly with the farmers. In Haryana, 14 crops were being purchased at the MSP and protected prices were provided for 21 horticultural crops.

Tanwar said, today, there was no district in Haryana that was not connected to the national highway. The BJP government had constructed a four-lane highway from Dabwali to Delhi and an approval had been granted for the national highway from Sirsa to Churu.

