Tardy lifting of paddy in Karnal adds to farmers’ woes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 5

Already worried over high moisture content, low production and discolouring of paddy grains, farmers are now facing space crunch at grain markets in the district due to slow pace of lifting. As per officials, only around 24 per cent of the procured paddy has been lifted so far.

Around 22,55,095 quintals of paddy has been procured by various agencies at 15 purchase centres in the district. This includes 13,26,799 quintals of paddy procured by the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, 5,20,528 quintals by Hafed and 4,07,768 quintals by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC).

Crop procured The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dept has lifted 3,42,839 quintals of paddy (26% of its procurement)

Hafed has lifted 1,44,335 quintals (28% of its procurement)

Haryana Warehousing Corporation has lifted 62,749 quintals (15% of its procurement)

Out of the total procured paddy, 5,49,923 quintals have been lifted. The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has lifted 3,42,839 quintals (26 per cent of its procurement), Hafed 1,44,335 quintals (28 per cent) and the HWC 62,749 quintals (15 per cent).

“Paddy arrival has picked up pace, but lifting is very tardy, due to which farmers are not getting requisite space in major grain markets,” said Rajnish Chaudhary, president of the Karnal Arhtiyas’ Association. The authorities should ensure smooth arrangements for paddy lifting, he said.

Farmer Ravinder Kumar said he brought two tractor-trailers loaded with paddy to the grain market here, but didn’t get space to unload his produce for several hours. The authorities should make proper arrangements, he said.

Anil Kalra, DFSC, said they had speeded up lifting and transporters had been asked to ensure 100 per cent lifting of the procured paddy.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the procurement agencies had been asked to ensure timely lifting, otherwise penal action would be taken against transporters and the officials concerned.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma and Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav on Wednesday visited various grain markets to review arrangements there and directed officials to speed up paddy lifting as the weather might change in a day or two.

Verma visited Taraori grain market, while Yadav reached the Nissing grain market to take stock of the situation. They interacted with farmers and also inquired about the facilities in the grain markets.

#karnal