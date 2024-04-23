Tattoo artist nabbed for stabbing man to death in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 22

The police have announced a breakthrough in the murder case of a 60-year-old man, who was stabbed to death at his residence in the NIT area on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the accused was arrested by the crime branch this morning from the DLF area. The accused, around 25 years old, who worked as a tattoo artist, was known to be a drug addict. He committed the crime out of financial desperation. He was identified through CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

Investigations revealed that the unemployed accused followed the victim to his home and fatally stabbed him when he resisted an attempt to steal his bag, which contained cash. The victim, who operated a soda drinks cart in the NIT area, fell victim to the assailant’s greed.

The accused had a previous record, having been involved in a case of cheating amounting to Rs 1 lakh from a client who sought a tattoo from him last year. The police intend to seek his custody for the recovery of the knife used in the murder.

