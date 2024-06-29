Tax collection up 32% in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 28

The collection of tax in the first two months of the current financial year has risen sharply in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. The Department of Excise and Taxation here has recorded a rise of 32.28 per cent as the tax collection was Rs 2,193.11 crore in April and May. The collection in the corresponding period last year was Rs 1,657.89 crore. The overall tax collection hike in the four zones of the district in 2023-24 was 8.67 per cent against 2022-23, according to officials.

The tax collection is in the form of IGST, CGST, GST, UTGST and cess collected from manufacturing, commercial and trading units. The number of taxpaying units registered with the department is around 55,000 in the district, divided into east, west, north and south zones. The highest rise in collection during the current financial period of the past two months has been registered by the east zone, with a hike of 43.85 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, according to sources in the department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad