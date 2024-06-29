Tax collection up 32% in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, June 28
The collection of tax in the first two months of the current financial year has risen sharply in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. The Department of Excise and Taxation here has recorded a rise of 32.28 per cent as the tax collection was Rs 2,193.11 crore in April and May. The collection in the corresponding period last year was Rs 1,657.89 crore. The overall tax collection hike in the four zones of the district in 2023-24 was 8.67 per cent against 2022-23, according to officials.
The tax collection is in the form of IGST, CGST, GST, UTGST and cess collected from manufacturing, commercial and trading units. The number of taxpaying units registered with the department is around 55,000 in the district, divided into east, west, north and south zones. The highest rise in collection during the current financial period of the past two months has been registered by the east zone, with a hike of 43.85 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, according to sources in the department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul