Tax collection up by 20% this fiscal so far

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Tax collection in Haryana has gone up by 20 per cent in the first five months of this fiscal year (2023-24). From April to August, a revenue of Rs 27,438 crore has been collected in Haryana. In the same period last year, the collection was Rs 22,880 crore.

An official spokesperson said the Haryana Government had been constantly working towards strengthening and modernising the infrastructure of the Excise and Taxation Department. The department was digitising tax collection, as a result of which revenue was continuously rising, he added.

In the first five months of this financial year, the Excise and Taxation Department collected VAT of Rs 4,686 crore, while the SGST collection, including IGST settlement and SGST compensation, stood at Rs 17,062 crore, which was 30.2 per cent higher than the previous year.

With this, an excise collection of Rs 4,792 crore was acheived — an increase of 15.15 per cent.

The spokesperson further informed that the state had collected a total GST of Rs 33,527.42 crore in financial year 2022-23. Haryana stood at the fourth position in total per capita GST collection for financial year 2022-23. In terms of total collection across all states, Haryana continues to rank sixth in FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23.

The department was trying to collect more revenue than the target of Rs 57,931 crore set for the department in the state Budget, so that there was no dearth of funds to carry out developmental works.