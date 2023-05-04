Tax court soon: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 3

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the newly constructed office building, Resource Bhawan, of the Excise and Taxation Department here today.

Dushyant announced that the Tax Bar court of Sonepat and Panipat district would be started here soon. He further said that the tax bar cases would be heard once in a week here so that people need not go to Chandigarh and Panchkula. The new building has been constructed in Sector 12 here at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of various road projects to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 85 crore in the district and inaugurated the PWD rest house at Barota village of Gohana.

He said steps were being taken to establish tax buildings in the same building for the convenience of the taxpayers. The first building was built in Gurugram and the second inaugurated in Sonepat today, he said, adding that soon a resource building would be given in Rewari.