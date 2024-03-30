Tax offices to remain open on weekend

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 29

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, (MCF) has announced that its zonal taxation offices would remain open to facilitate the submission of pending property tax as the offer of special rebate on the dues comes to an end on March 31.

The state government had announced a one-time rebate of 15 per cent on the principal amount of the arrears of the property (house) tax for the period between 2010-11 and 2022-23 to all those who would clear the arrears of this period and self-certify the tax information on the property tax dues payment and the no dues certificate management system of the portal of the Urban Local Bodies Department by March 31.

Similarly, a one-time waiver of 100 per cent on the interest of the arrears of the property tax pending since 2010-11 to 2022-23 had also been allowed if the arrears get cleared and the relevant information on the property tax dues and no dues certificate management system portal by March 31.

According to an order issued by the office of MCF Additional Commissioner today, all zonal offices of the civic body would remain open on March 30 and March 31 (Saturday and Sunday) for the residents to pay their pending tax or arrears under the rebate scheme.

It is announced that an interest of 1.5 per cent per month or part thereof would be charged in case of late payment of the property tax. The city has around 7.5 lakh property tax units at present.

