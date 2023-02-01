Taxi looted in Fatehabad

Hisar, January 31
An unidentified accused looted an Ola cab by shooting at the driver near Karnoli village on the Hisar-Sirsa road in Fatehabad district last night. The accused had hired a taxi from Delhi to go to Sirsa. On the way, they asked the driver to take a halt at a secluded place near Karnoli village in Fatehabad district. As the driver, Asmad, stopped the car, they snatched the keys of the car, cash and mobile phone from him. When he tried to resist, he was shot in the shoulder. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
