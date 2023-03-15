 TB survivors on mission to spread awareness & eradicate disease : The Tribune India

TB survivors on mission to spread awareness & eradicate disease

TB survivors on mission to spread awareness & eradicate disease

TB survivors honoured by the Health Department during an awareness programme in Karnal. Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 14

After winning the battle against tuberculosis (TB), 20 survivors are now working as ‘TB champions’ to spread awareness that the disease is curable.

Don’t treat them as outcasts

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma honoured TB champions and appealed to the people not to treat the patients as outcasts. TB was curable, but it required regular treatment and motivation from the general public, family members, neighbours and relatives, they said.

Lost weight drastically

I contracted the disease thrice. I was 15-year-old when I was infected for the first time. My weight reduced drastically. My mother and the Health Department supported me a lot during treatment. Heena, City resident

As per the TB champions, most of them were ostracised by their neighbours and distant relatives, but with the support of family members, they overcame the challenge. The Health Department honoured these fighters on Tuesday at the Polyclinic in Sector16 to motivate the general public that TB could be eradicated from society.

They narrated their ordeal, which reflected that they had been traumatised.

“I came to know that I am a TB patient in April 2020 at the time when the Covid-19 infection had just begun to spread. People started maintaining a distance from us. I thought that I would not survive. I got myself confined to my room for 19 days. With the support of my husband, I came out of the trauma. My husband always motivated me and told me not to quit treatment mid-way, which helped me to get cured,” said 40-year-old Hemlata, a resident of Chhapar village in Indri block.

“After being cured of the disease, the department offered me the role of a TB champion to motivate other patients, which I accepted and now I call them regularly, motivating them,” she added.

Heena (28), a resident of the city, contracted the disease thrice. The first time, she contracted it from her elder sister. She recovered on all three occasions. “I was just 15 years old when I was infected for the first time. I had lost all hopes of living as my weight reduced drastically and the haemoglobin level fell to 4 gram. My mother and the Health Department supported me a lot during treatment. I continued all medicines provided by the department without break,” she added.

Manoj Kumar (29), a resident of Padha village, said he was infected with spine TB in 2019. People prayed for his life. “I am cured now and working as a TB champion as I did not break the chain of medicine,” he added.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma honoured such TB champions and appealed to the people not to treat the patients as outcasts. TB was curable, but it required regular treatment and motivation from the general public, family members, neighbours and relatives, they said. Dr Sharma said the government had decided to eradicate TB by 2025 and such champions would play a vital role in this.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

5
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

6
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

7
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

8
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

9
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Bid to arrest Imran triggers clashes

Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan

Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected