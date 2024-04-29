Teach BJP-JJP a lesson in Lok Sabha poll: SKM to workers

Tribune News Service

Jind, April 28

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged activists to refrain from incitement and confrontation while opposing and asking questions from BJP-JJP candidates during the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The SKM held a meeting in Jind today for implementing the call by Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila ground, Delhi, on March 14 for opposing, exposing and punishing the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP will be punished in the elections for the deception done to farmers by not honouring the assurances given at the time of suspension of agitation in December 2021 in the wake of rolling back of three farm laws,” said Inderjit Singh, an SKM leader.

The SKM leaders said it was not an ordinary election. “Therefore, it is imperative to throw out this government from power in order to save the peasantry, the Constitution and the country,” the leaders said adding that the activists should reach out to people from all sections at all levels to oust the BJP from power.

