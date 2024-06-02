Teacher says officer made casteist remark against him, inquiry on

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 1

A JBT teacher working at Government Primary School in Mallari village of Sirsa has accused the Block Education Officer of Baragudha of passing casteist remarks against him. A case was registered against Block Education Officer Manisha Garg under the SC/ST Act registered at the Rori police station.

Garg has dismissed the allegation, calling it "fabricated". She said she was working for the uplift of SC/ST children and had full confidence in the course of law.

The complainant, JBT teacher Jaibir, alleged that on February 1, 2024, during her visit to his school, Garg questioned him why he was teaching three classes together.

He said she made some other queries, during which Garg allegedly made casteist remarks against him. Meanwhile, Garg refuted the claims, stating, "The truth is that I pointed out certain faults and asked him to rectify the same. However, instead of rectifying the faults, an FIR has been filed against me.” She said the complainant was teaching in a poorly lit room, and despite benches being available, the children were sitting on the floor. Additionally, there were exposed electrical wires in one corner that could harm the children. She said she had video evidence of the entire incident. The police probe is on.

