Gurugram: Teacher ‘sexually harasses’ girl via Insta, held

Gurugram, May 28
The Gurugram police have arrested a 35-year-old teacher of a private school for sexually harassing a girl student of Class VII of the school through Instagram.
The accused first forced the student to follow his Instagram ID and then started sending her obscene messages. An FIR was registered against the teacher under the POCSO Act at the women police station, Sector 51, on Monday. The police arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime, on Tuesday morning.
According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, school teacher, identified as Sanju Verma, had pressurised his 12-year-old daughter to follow his Instagram ID with bad intentions.
The complainant said, “Due to this pressure, my daughter followed Verma’s Instagram ID through her mother’s account. Soon after, Verma started sending messages, in which he used obscene language, to my daughter.”
“On May 24, when he again sent her obscene messages, my daughter told me about it and I approached the police on Monday. Strict action should be taken against the teacher,” the victim’s father said.
DCP (crime against women) Virender Vij said the accused had joined the investigation and the police were questioning him.
On the other hand, social worker Ritu Raj, said it was revealed that the accused teacher was a repeat offender. Two other girl students had allegedly left school earlier due to this teacher, Ritu said.
The social worker also accused the police of trying to hush up the case. He said the victim and her parents were kept in the police station for more than 10 hours, and only then the police registered the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...