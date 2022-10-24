Haryana Teachers' Eligibility Test on December 3, 4

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 23

The state government has fixed new dates for Haryana Teachers’ Eligibility Test (HTET) in view of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections to be held under the second phase in nine districts on November 12.

New Schedule The test for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) will be conducted on December 3 and that for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs) on December 4. Earlier, the tests were slated for November 12 and 13, respectively.

As per the new schedule, the test for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) would be conducted on December 3 and that for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

and Primary Teachers (PRTs) on December 4. Earlier, the tests were slated for November 12 and 13, respectively.

Though the Department of School Education has informed the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) authorities about the new dates, the latter is yet to issue an official notification in this respect. However, it has started making necessary preparations for smooth conduct of the test.

Sources said a total of 3.05 lakh applications across the state have been received by the BSEH for the HTET, which is mandatory for jobs of PRTs, TGTs and PGTs at government schools in the state.

A total of 1,49,430 applications have been received for TGT, 95,493 for PGT and 60,794 for PRT.

The teachers’ eligibility test has assumed more significance this time as the state government has already announced to soon fill 18,000 posts of teachers on regular and contractual basis.

With the finalisation of the dates, the candidates have heaved a sigh of relief as they were apprehensive of deferment of the test for a long time.

“Conducting the test within 20 days of the old schedule is a good move as candidates have been eagerly waiting for it,” said Rajni, a candidate.

While confirming the new schedule issued by the state government, Ved Prakash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH, told The Tribune that they had sent a proposal to the government for rescheduling the HTET following the clash of date with the PRI elections under the second phase. “We will soon issue a notification regarding the change in the dates of the HTET,” he added.