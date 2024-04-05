Teachers honoured at annual meet

The annual function of Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, was held on the college premises. Principal Anil Kumar Budhiraja welcomed the chairman of Mukand Lal Institutes, Ashok Kumar. General secretary Dr Ramesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the staff in organising the event and acknowledged the teachers for instilling cultural values with education into students. Budhiraja said teachers who had devoted 25 years of service to the institution were honoured at the annual function.

Cultural events mark 3-day camp

Various events were held during a three-day camp organised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs at SD (PG) College from March 28 to 30. Volunteers of the NSS unit of Arya PG College took part in the camp. Dr Vivek Gupta, incharge of the NSS, said events such as solo dance, mehndi competition, speech, poster-making, debate and rangoli constets were organised on the topics of cleanliness, good health and importance of voting. Deepshikha and Jyoti jointly bagged the second position in the mehndi competition, while Nancy achieved the second position in the speech competition. Durga bagged the third position in the poster-making contest.

40 units of blood collected

A blood donation camp was organised at DAV PG College, Karnal, under the aegis of NSS Cell, Red Cross Club, Red Ribbon Club and NCC. Civil Surgeon Dr Krishna Kumar was the chief guest, while Dr Ravinder Sandhu was the special guest. College principal Dr RP Saini, NSS programme officer Dr Balram Sharma, Red Cross Club convener Dr Meenakshi Kundu, Red Ribbon Club convener Dr Anshu Jain and Dr Vipin Nevat welcomed the chief guest. The principal said, “We need to create social awareness about blood donation. Donating blood does not only save someone’s life, but also gives self-satisfaction.” According to officials, 40 units of blood were collected at the blood donation camp.