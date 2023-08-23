Rohtak: Teachers, non-teaching staff of Aarohi schools to be regularised

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 22

Finally, the Haryana Government has initiated the process to regularise the contractual teachers as well as non-teaching employees of Aarohi Model Schools of the state.

In a communiqué dated August 21, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has asked all District Education Officers, Block Education Officers and Principals of Aarohi Model Schools to send the details of all contractual teachers and non-teaching employees of Aarohi Model Schools who have satisfactorily completed a period of five years in service for regularisation of their services.

Aarohi Model Schools were established in the state in 2013 with a view to provide quality education to the educationally backward rural areas of the state. Initially, all teachers and non-teaching employees at these schools were recruited on contractual basis.

As per the bylaws governing the Aarohi Model Schools, the contractual teachers and non-teaching staffers were supposed to get regularised after five years of satisfactory service.

However, according to sources, the services of the contractual teachers and other staffers were not regularised after five years (which got completed in 2018), due to which many teachers and other employees left their jobs.

The Aarohi teachers and employees have been running from pillar to post to get their services regularised as per the by-laws for years.

“As many as 2,232 posts were sanctioned for Aarohi Model Schools. As of now, there are 260 contractual post-graduate teachers (including principals) and 45 non-teaching staffers (including librarians, accountants and clerks) at 36 Aarohi Model Schools across the state,” said Manoj Kumar, president of the Aarohi Model Schools Staff Association, Haryana.

The association has thanked the state government for initiating the process to regularise the Aarohi teachers and non-teaching employees.

