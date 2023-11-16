Teachers of govt colleges to protest in Panchkula today

Rohtak, November 15
Teachers at government colleges are up-in-arms against the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for its alleged ‘lethargic’ attitude towards their issues pertaining to senior selection grade, promotions and online transfer policy.
All Haryana Government Teachers’ Association (AHGTA), a body elected by regular teachers, has decided to stage a day-long dharna near Shiksha Sadan, head office of the DHE, in Panchkula on Thursday to register their protest.
“We have raised our issues before the authorities many times, but these are still lying unresolved forcing us to stage a dharna so that we can air our grievances. The UGC regulations are being distorted by the authorities. As many as 264 teachers have been waiting for the selection grade for a long time, but now, the authorities are delaying it in the name of interviews,” claimed Dr Amit Choudhary, President, AHGTA. Sunil Kumar, secretary (Organisation), AHGTA, said the dharna would start at 11 am and teachers from all 182 government colleges across the state would participate in it to show their strength. “A memorandum in the name of the Chief Minister will also be submitted to the DHE officials regarding our issues,” he added.
