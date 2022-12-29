Teachers’ scarcity dominates question hour in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Shortage of teachers and ill-maintained tubewells dominated the question hour on the concluding day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today.

In response to a question that tubewells were not being maintained, Haryana Cooperation Minister, Dr Banwari Lal, said the functioning and maintenance of tubewells under clean drinking water supply schemes in the villages of the state had been handed over to the gram panchayats. The Cooperation Minister said major works like motor replacement, electricity charges etc were to be borne by the Public Health Engineering Department. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said eight acres, one Kanal, and eight marla land had been identified in Lisana village for the construction of the building of Government College, Rewari (Boys). The process of construction work of the college will be started as per the prescribed standards, which is likely to start by 2023-24.In response to a number of complaints from MLAs about shortage of teachers, the Minister said to overcome this, the government had sent a letter to the HPSC, Panchkula, to fill 3,863 posts for PGT of various subjects.