Teachers, students oppose implementation of NEP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: Under the aegis of “Shikhsa Bachao Desh Bachao” campaign, a state-level public convention was jointly organised by the Haryana School Teachers’ Association, Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation and Students’ Federation of India against the implementation of the NEP-2020. A 22-point charter of demands called upon participants to create a mass movement to pressure the government to withdraw the NEP-2020.

