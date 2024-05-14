Teachers to pick new chief

Kurukshetra, May 13
The Kurukshetra University Teacher’s Association (KUTA) is set to pick its new president and office-bearers on Tuesday.
Three candidates — Dalip Kumar from the Department of Law, Vivek Gaur from the Tourism Department of the Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, and Gyan Chahal from the Department of Public Administration of the Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies — are in the fray for the president’s post.
The issues being raised by the candidates include a central university status, 65 years as a retirement age, pending promotions of teachers working under the self-finance scheme, cashless medical treatment facilities for University teachers at par with Haryana government, early recruitment on vacant posts, benefits of 5 increments of PhD, and five-day working week.
