Team of MLAs visits Rohtak PGIMS, inspects facilities provided to patients

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 6

A team of Haryana MLAs visited Rohtak PGIMS today and inspected the facilities being provided to patients coming to the institute.

A team of Government Assurance Committee comprising 10 MLAs of the Congress, BJP and JJP was scheduled to visit the institute, but only five of them — all from the Congress — turned up for the inspection.

The team, headed by Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra and comprising MLAs Aftab Ahmed, Induraj Narwal, Balbir Balmiki and Subhash Gangoli, visited the OPDs of the PGIMS as well as the PGIDS and talked to the patients and officials.

As per sources, the team members laid emphasis on the provision of RO water for the patients and their attendants, clean bedsheets and renovation of washrooms.

The PGIMS administration had ensured the maintenance of cleanliness on the premises as the authorities concerned had been informed about the visit/inspection well in advance.

The patients whom the team members questioned about the facilities at the institute, gave a positive feedback, whereas many patients and their attendants were routinely found complaining about grave inconvenience due to the lack of facilities.

“Maybe the officials concerned were well-prepared for today’s visit and had hence maintained immaculate premises and tutored the patients,” quipped a member of the inspecting team, requesting anonymity.

However, on being contacted for his comments, Batra, who led the team, said the findings/proceedings of the visit could not be divulged as they had to maintain confidentiality in this regard. PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab and PGIDS Principal Dr Sanjay Tiwari accompanied the team members during the visit.

#BJP #Congress #Rohtak