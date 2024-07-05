Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Sarvesh Health City ink pact

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, and Sarvesh Health City (SHC), Hisar, have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi from the university and Dr Umesh Kalra from the SHC inked the pact. Registrar Vinod Chhokar, Dean (International Affairs) Namita Singh, CEO Vijay Lakshmi and Head of HR Department Parul Ashoka were present on the occasion. The Vice-Chancellor said students, research scholars and teachers of the university would be able to take advantage of the expertise and resources of the SHC. He said students will get practical training at the SHC.

VC BR Kamboj inaugurates new building of the estate office on the campus in Hisar on Thursday. Tribune Photo

Estate office gets new building

Hisar: Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University BR Kamboj inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the estate office on the campus here on Thursday. He said the expansion of the estate office would give a new impetus to infrastructure development works in the university. The building has been equipped with modern facilities and it includes Superintendent Engineer’s room, committee room, waiting area, toilets and stairs on the ground floor, he added. Similarly, the building has four rooms on the first floor. It has been built at a cost of Rs 70.97 lakh.

Award for Y’nagar college alumnus

Yamunanagar: The Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy has honoured Gurdyal Singh Nimar with Haryana Gaurav Award for 2021. He is an alumnus of the college and president of Guru Nanak Khalsa College Alumni Association. Congratulating him, principal Harinder Singh Kang said, “We are delighted and proud of Gurdyal Singh Nimar’s remarkable achievement. His dedication and commitment is an inspiration to our entire college. The management, staff members and students of the college also congratulated him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar