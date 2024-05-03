Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology to start 23 new regular courses

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 2

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology has decided to introduce 23 programmes in the regular mode from the 2024-25 academic session.

The university has also proposed four PG programmes, five diploma courses and 17 certificate programmes in the online/distance mode for the upcoming academic session.

Addressing a press conference on completing one year as Vice-Chancellor, Narsi Ram Bishnoi said 17 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 have already been launched in the academic session of 2023-24.

He the university has increased a fellowship of a research scholar to Rs 15,000 per month, which is given to two scholars of every department. The Vice-Chancellor said the contingency of the scholar has also been increased to Rs 5,000 and the new scholarship in the name of Guru Jambheshwar Ji Maharaj has also started.

The new courses to be started by the university include BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, BA-LLB (Hons. five year), MSc Geography, MA Education, Integrated BCom (Hons/Hons. with Research)-MCom, Integrated BSc (Hons. with Research) Yoga Science and Therapy-MSc Yoga Science and Therapy, Integrated BSc (physical sciences)-MSc Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics, Integrated BBA (Hons. with research)-MBA and Integrated BCA-MCA.

Besides, the university has proposed four PG courses in the online mode - MSc Computer Science, MSc Mathematics, MSc. Mass Communication and MCom.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar