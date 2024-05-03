Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology to start 23 new regular courses

Hisar, May 2
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology has decided to introduce 23 programmes in the regular mode from the 2024-25 academic session.
The university has also proposed four PG programmes, five diploma courses and 17 certificate programmes in the online/distance mode for the upcoming academic session.
Addressing a press conference on completing one year as Vice-Chancellor, Narsi Ram Bishnoi said 17 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 have already been launched in the academic session of 2023-24.
He the university has increased a fellowship of a research scholar to Rs 15,000 per month, which is given to two scholars of every department. The Vice-Chancellor said the contingency of the scholar has also been increased to Rs 5,000 and the new scholarship in the name of Guru Jambheshwar Ji Maharaj has also started.
The new courses to be started by the university include BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, BA-LLB (Hons. five year), MSc Geography, MA Education, Integrated BCom (Hons/Hons. with Research)-MCom, Integrated BSc (Hons. with Research) Yoga Science and Therapy-MSc Yoga Science and Therapy, Integrated BSc (physical sciences)-MSc Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics, Integrated BBA (Hons. with research)-MBA and Integrated BCA-MCA.
Besides, the university has proposed four PG courses in the online mode - MSc Computer Science, MSc Mathematics, MSc. Mass Communication and MCom.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground