Techie raped in car at shopping mall

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 13

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old techie was allegedly raped in a car parked in the basement of the Sahara mall here. The accused had called the woman for a job interview and then raped her after given her sedated water. An FIR was registered at the Women’s police station in Sector 51 here, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a resident of the DLF area, she was seeking an online job and got the number of a man, who introduced himself as Tushar Sharma. The latter, according to the victim, promised her a job and called her for interview at the mall on Saturday.

“As per the telephonic talk, I reached the mall around 1 pm with my documents for the interview. I called Tushar, who met me at the gate of the mall and took me to the basement of the mall, where he offered me water. Soon, I lost consciousness and he made me sit in his car. After this, he committed the crime and fled from the spot. He threatened to kill me if I disclosed the incident,” the woman said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the victim was taken to hospital by the police for medical examination and an FIR was registered against Tushar Sharma under Sections 328, 376 and 506 of the IPC at the Women police station, Sector 51, on Saturday night.