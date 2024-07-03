Gurugram teen murder: Accused was ‘addicted’ to online games

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 2

The 16-year-old boy who allegedly strangled his 9-year-old neighbour and set her body on fire in Gurugram on Monday was addicted to online games. The investigation has revealed that the addiction not only made him a debtor, but also compelled him to indulge in theft. A senior police officer said the accused boy had no regret and admitted to killing the girl only when he was caught stealing jewellery.

According to a senior investigator, the juvenile also told them that he lost in online games Rs 20,000 that he borrowed from a friend. He was produced before the juvenile justice board yesterday late evening and was sent to a correctional home in Faridabad.

“We have taken him in protective custody for two days today after producing him before the juvenile justice board. Though he has denied any sexual abuse, we are seeking the court permission for his DNA test. We will question him tomorrow also,” said a senior police officer.

