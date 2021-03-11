Teenager apprehended for abducting, raping 3-year-old girl in Haryana’s Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 17

A three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a teenage boy in Nuh district. The police apprehended the boy, who is a class X student, within five hours and sent him to a correction home in Faridabad today. The victim is being treated in hospital.

According to the police, victim’s father in his complaint said that on Tuesday morning when his wife was on her way to a field, their daughter followed her. The mother was unaware that the girl was walking behind her in the distance and also did not notice the 14-year-old boy from their village abducting her daughter.

"After sometime when I was heading to the field I heard my daughter crying. I was shocked to find my daughter in the clutches of the accused in the field. He was raping my daughter and she was covered in blood. I caught the accused on the spot but he ran away. My daughter was in very bad condition and I took her to hospital and the police were informed,” the father said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the boy under Section 6 of POCSO Act at Bichor police station and police apprehended the boy.

The victim has many injuries on her body including genitals and is admitted in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati (SHKM) Medical College, Nalhar.

“There were cut injuries in the genital area of the girl and she was in ICU. She was operated and received stitches to her private parts. She has now been shifted to general ward,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

Dr Pawan Goyal, director, SHKM medical college, Nalhar, said that the condition of victim is stable and she is still under treatment.

Informing about the incident, Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “We formed a special team and apprehended the boy within five hours after the incident took place. The 14-year-old boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today and sent to Faridabad correction home.”