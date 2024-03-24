Teenager found hanging from tree in Hansi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 23

The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in Bhatla village of Hansi subdivision in the district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin (19), who was a student of Class X. The family members of the deceased said the youth had an affair with a girl from the same village. His uncle Rajender said the youth had handed over a letter to a girl of the same village which resulted in a row. He said a meeting was called later to resolve the issue and they had also apologised to the family of the girl. The family demanded an investigation into the matter stating that the girl’s family had issued threats to the youth after the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar