Teenager gets 20-year RI for sexual assault

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 24

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by an Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, on the charge of sexually abusing a 14-year-old physically challenged girl several times.

The crime was committed when he was a minor.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said as per the judgment delivered on February 23, the convict was also fined Rs 1.46 lakh.

He said in default of payment of the fine, he would further undergo one-year simple imprisonment. On the complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered under Sections 365, 342 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act on December 4, 2020.