Yamunanagar teenager gives birth to baby girl, accused booked under POCSO Act

Yamunanagar, May 28

A teenaged girl of a colony in Yamunanagar gave birth to a girlchild at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

The 14-year-old girl is studying in Class IX at a school in Yamunanagar. The matter of pregnancy came to light when the girl complained of a stomach pain and her mother took her to the Civil Hospital.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother, who is a daily wage worker, a case was registered against accused Mudrish of Old Hamida Colony in Yamunanagar under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the city police station, Yamunanagar.

The complainant told the police that her husband died in 2020 and she worked as a daily wage worker. She said her 14-year-old daughter complained of stomach pain on Sunday and she took her to the Civil Hospital.

She further said after conducting an ultrasound there, the doctor told her that her daughter was pregnant and the delivery was expected to take place today itself.

She said after some time, her daughter gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital.

She added that after delivery, her daughter told her that Mudrish befriended her. “My daughter also told me that when I went to work, Mudrish used to come to our house and sexually abuse her. She told me that she was impregnated by Mudrish,” the complainant said.

Jagdish Chander, SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar, said a case had been registered against the accused, who would be arrested soon.

Dr Divya Mangla, Principal Medical Officer of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, said the delivery took place in 32 weeks, eight weeks ahead of a normal delivery.

“The weight of the baby is about 2.5 kg, but we have kept her in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) ward due to premature delivery. The mother of the baby is also fine,” said Dr Divya Mangla. The mother of the minor girl told the police that when her daughter complained of sudden pain in her stomach on May 26, she thought she had a cyst in her stomach, therefore she took her to the Civil Hospital.

