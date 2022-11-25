Teenager hangs herself to death; third suicide in family in a year

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 24

A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Taraori here last afternoon.

The deceased, Tannu, was a student of Class IX. Her family suspects black magic behind the suicide.

Jagbir, father of the deceased, claimed that it was the third incident of suicide in the family, as his 17-year-old daughter and 20-year-old nephew had died in a similar manner within a year. “I went for labour work and my wife had gone to the field. When I came back, I found my daughter hanging from the ceiling fan,” the father added.

Taraori SHO Sandeep Kumar and forensic experts inspected the crime scene and sent the body for autopsy. “We have registered a case against six persons of the family under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC,” he said.