Teenager nabbed for rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 24

The Gurugram police have apprehended a teenage boy for raping a five-year-old girl in a slum near Fazilpur village here.

In her complaint, the mother of the victim said she and her husband had gone to work and their daughter was alone at home.

“We returned in the evening and found our daughter bleeding profusely. She told us that a boy from the neighborhood had entered our ‘jhuggi’ and raped her,” she said.

An FIR under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at Badshahpur police station.

“The 15-year-old boy confessed to the crime. He was produced before juvenile justice board today and sent to a correction home in Faridabad,’ said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur police station.

