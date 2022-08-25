Teenager nabbed for rape

Gurugram, August 24
The Gurugram police have apprehended a teenage boy for raping a five-year-old girl in a slum near Fazilpur village here.
In her complaint, the mother of the victim said she and her husband had gone to work and their daughter was alone at home.
“We returned in the evening and found our daughter bleeding profusely. She told us that a boy from the neighborhood had entered our ‘jhuggi’ and raped her,” she said.
An FIR under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at Badshahpur police station.
“The 15-year-old boy confessed to the crime. He was produced before juvenile justice board today and sent to a correction home in Faridabad,’ said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...