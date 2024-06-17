Tehsildar, BDPO can register marriages now

Rohtak, June 16
The state government has simplified the process of marriage registration by nominating City Magistrates, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Block Development Panchayat Officers (BDPO) and Gram Sachivs as Marriage Registrars in rural areas.
DC Ajay Kumar said now marriage registration can be done at the local level. Earlier, only Tehsildars had the right to register marriages at the rural level.
“Similarly for urban areas, Joint Commissioners, Executive Officers, Secretary local bodies, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will be the nominated registrars, ” he said.
