Tehsildar, reader held in graft case

Karnal, September 18

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Karnal, on Sunday arrested Gharaunda tehsildar and his reader for allegedly demanding bribe for correcting the girdawari of a land.

The accused were identified as Nikhil Singla, Gharaunda tehsildar, who has the additional charge of Karnal and Indri tehsils, and Gulsan Gulati, a resident of Sector7 in Karnal, who is reader of the tehsildar. They were arrested on the complaint of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karnal.

The police said they got a complaint regarding demand of bribe by the reader. Based on the complaint, they arrested the reader from Karnal in the evening while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant. After his disclosure that he was taking money on behalf of the tehsildar, they arrested the latter also from Karnal late in the evening. A case under Sections, 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in this regard.

