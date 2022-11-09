Tejli road in poor state

THE condition of the road leading to Tejli village from the ESI Hospital is very bad. Big potholes have developed on this road. Besides, the road is very dusty, which causes inconvenience to commuters as well as shopkeepers along this road. Several important establishments, including the ESI Hospital and branches of two banks, are connected with this road. The MC authorities should soon start the repair of this road. SUSHIL KUMAR, JAGADHRI (YAMUNANAGAR)
Heaps of garbage in Rohtak
HEAPS of garbage can be seen lying across the city. Garbage is seen littered even on several roads in Sector 5 and other residential colonies. The local Municipal Corporation claims that sanitation is being maintained, but the ground reality is quite the opposite. The district and municipal authorities should get the garbage removed and provide some relief to residents. Sakrudin, rohtak
Autos parked along roads
THE tendency of auto-rickshaw drivers to halt anywhere to pick up passengers and keep their autos parked along the road in front of the Ambala Cantonment railway station has become a cause of ordeal for other commuters. The traffic police should ensure that the autos are parked at designated places to ensure a smooth traffic movement. JAGMOHAN, AMBALA
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
