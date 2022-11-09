Tejli road in poor state

THE condition of the road leading to Tejli village from the ESI Hospital is very bad. Big potholes have developed on this road. Besides, the road is very dusty, which causes inconvenience to commuters as well as shopkeepers along this road. Several important establishments, including the ESI Hospital and branches of two banks, are connected with this road. The MC authorities should soon start the repair of this road. SUSHIL KUMAR, JAGADHRI (YAMUNANAGAR)

Heaps of garbage in Rohtak

HEAPS of garbage can be seen lying across the city. Garbage is seen littered even on several roads in Sector 5 and other residential colonies. The local Municipal Corporation claims that sanitation is being maintained, but the ground reality is quite the opposite. The district and municipal authorities should get the garbage removed and provide some relief to residents. Sakrudin, rohtak

Autos parked along roads

THE tendency of auto-rickshaw drivers to halt anywhere to pick up passengers and keep their autos parked along the road in front of the Ambala Cantonment railway station has become a cause of ordeal for other commuters. The traffic police should ensure that the autos are parked at designated places to ensure a smooth traffic movement. JAGMOHAN, AMBALA

What our readers say

