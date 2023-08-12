Telecom services suspension extended to August 13 in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The Haryana Government today decided to extend the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, within the jurisdiction of Nuh district.

This suspension will remain in effect until August 13 up to 11.59 pm. The suspension has been imposed under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

#Nuh