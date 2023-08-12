Telecom services suspension extended to August 13 in Nuh

Chandigarh, August 11
The Haryana Government today decided to extend the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, within the jurisdiction of Nuh district.
This suspension will remain in effect until August 13 up to 11.59 pm. The suspension has been imposed under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...