Tell waste quantity going into Markanda, NGT to state, Himachal pollution boards

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 28

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state pollution control boards (PCBs) of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to clearly indicate the quantity of sewage and industrial effluents being discharged into Markanda river directly or indirectly through drains and submit a report in three months.

Report sought in three months A joint committee was constituted in March to look into the issues like floodplain zone, discharge of untreated domestic sewage or industrial effluents into Markanda river, operational efficiency of treatment plants etc and submit a report in 3 months.

The NGT has also directed the PCBs of both states to take the necessary steps and to ensure that there will not be untreated discharge of waste water (sewage and industrial) into the water body or river.

The directions have come after a joint committee constituted, in March, to look into the issues like floodplain zone, discharge of untreated domestic sewage or industrial effluents into Markanda river, operational efficiency of treatment plants, collection of samples of water from strategic locations and at interval of 1km of river, remedial measures and removal of encroachments, sought an extension of six months to submit a final report.

In its action taken report (ATR) submitted before the tribunal on July 17, the joint committee, comprising 22 members, stated that the catchment of the Markanda (from Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh to its final merger into the Ghaggar at Shahabad, Haryana) is approximately 120 km. The route map of drains in this long catchment area of the Markanda is required to be prepared to conduct the water sampling at interval of 1 km of drain/river. The joint committee will require the extension for six months for the preparation and submission of the final report. However, the NGT has sought the report within three months.

Dharamvir, a resident of Ambala, had approached the NGT last year and submitted that polluted industrial waste from the industrial area at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, was being discharged through the Kaimi drain into the Markanda. One paper mill was also causing environmental pollution by discharging its wastewater through an illegally constructed drain.

On the complaint, a joint committee of senior officials of both states was formed to submit a factual report. It visited the site in September and October last year and in its report, the committee submitted that no untreated wastewater discharge by any industrial unit through illegally constructed drain/by-pass structure into the Markanda was observed. The paper mill was found complying with the discharge norms. After the hearing held on March 14, the NGT ordered to constitute another joint committee to look into all issues. The matter is now listed for October 18.

Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board Nitin Mehta, said, “The NGT has given a period of three months to submit the report and we will comply with the directions received.”

#Ambala #Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution