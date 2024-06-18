 Temperature surge continues across region, Jind hottest : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Temperature surge continues across region, Jind hottest

Dry weather likely to persist over next 24 hours

A motorcyclist covers his face to beat the heat in Karnal on Monday. Tribune photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 17

The state has witnessed an increase in average maximum temperatures compared to Sunday, with a rise of 0.2°C. The average maximum temperature now stands significantly above normal, exceeding it by 6.7°C. The highest temperature recorded in the state was 46.9°C at Pandu Pindara in Jind district.

All districts recorded sweltering temperatures as Ambala reported 44.8°C, Hisar 45.7°C, Karnal 43.8°C, Narnaul 45.2°C, Rohtak and Sirsa both 46.2°C, Faridabad 46.5°C, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra both 44.5°C, Gurugram 45.1°C, Hisar 46.0°C, Mewat 46.7°C, Palwal 45.2°C, Panchkula and Yamunanagar 43.2°C, Panipat 44.5°C, Rewari 45.1°C, Rohtak 46.0°C, Sirsa 44.9°C, and Sonepat 44.3°C, said the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecasts that due to a western disturbance, dry weather conditions are likely to persist across the region over the next 24 hours. However, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places on June 18, and at a few places on June 19 and 20. This spell of rain is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations during June 18-20.

Currently, high maximum temperatures are prevailing over parts of southern and western Haryana, with temperatures nearing 45-46°C. In contrast, maximum temperatures over the northern regions, including Chandigarh, are around 44-45°C. The IMD predicts no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next three days, followed by a decrease of 2-3 degrees. Maximum temperatures in southern and western Haryana are expected to hover around 46-47°C during the next one to two days, while northern parts will see temperatures ranging from 44-46°C.

Consequently, heatwave conditions are expected to continue across the region from June 17 to 19, with severe heatwave conditions likely at isolated places in southern and western Haryana, where temperatures may reach up to 46-47°C in some areas, the IMD said.

An advisory has been issued for residents to avoid prolonged sun exposure, especially during peak hours. People are advised to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothing, and cover their heads using cloth, hats, or umbrellas. Special caution is advised for vulnerable individuals, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, to minimise heat exposure.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

