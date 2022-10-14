Tempo driver, helper die in mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

A tempo driver and his helper were killed when their three-wheeler rammed into a Canter, which was parked in the middle of a road on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday. The Canter driver had left his vehicle in the middle of the road after it got punctured and went without putting on any parking light or reflector. An FIR has been registered against the Canter driver at the Sector 18 police station.

The accident took place when the vehicle, after crossing the IFFCO Chowk flyover ,was going towards Delhi on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at around 6.15 am.The tempo owner, Ankush Yadav, who is an egg wholesaler, in his complaint said from his godown in Surat Nagar, his driver Dimple along with helper Vinod had left to supply eggs in Nathupur in his tempo around 5.40 am. After sometime, he got information about their accident and he reached the spot.

“After getting information I reached the spot and both my driver and helper were stuck in the tempo as the three-wheeler was damaged badly. The police with the help of a crane, somehow removed the vehicles from the road and pulled out the duo. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared both dead. It was only due to the negligence of the Canter driver who left his vehicle in the middle of the road that the accident took place”, Yadav said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver of the Canter under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC. “It seems like the tempo was just behind the Canter, which got punctured suddenly and the tempo rammed into it. We handed over the bodies of the duo to their kin after the postmortem today. We are searching for the accused driver and he will be arrested soon”, said ASI Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.