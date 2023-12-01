Ten accident-prone areas identified on NH-44 in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, November 30

The police have identified 10 black spots on the National Highway- 44 (NH) in the district, which are accident-prone areas within the 39.6-km stretch i.e. from the Haldana border to Kohand border.

As many as 55 fatal and 31 non-fatal accidents reportedly took place on these black spots in which 60 persons lost their lives while 54 sustained grievous injuries.

According to the available data, a total of 252 persons died and 290 sustained injuries in 463 accidents reported in the district up to November 20, this year.

The Police Department has identified 10 black spots or accident-prone areas in the district where maximum accidents have been reported within the 500-m stretch on NH-44, sources said.

According to the data available, the main black spots on NH-44 are — near Hotel Gold to Malik Petrol Pump; Nangal Kheri Nexa showroom to Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial College; Delhi World Public School to Utsav Green Samalkha; Laal Batti Chowk to Hotel Sky Lark; Toll Plaza, Panipat; New Bus Stand, Panipat, to Siwah cut; New Bus Stand, Samalkha, to Old Bus Stand, Samalkha; Yamuna Enclave 13-17 cut to PVR Cinema; Old Bus Stand, Samalkha, to Bharat Petroleum towards Delhi and Hotel Abhinandan to Nexa Showroom, Nangal Kheri, Panipat.

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), said most of the accidents were due to illegal crossings (black spots) on NH-44 here.

Panipat is an industrial town and hundreds of people cross NH-44 through the broken grills or by jumping grills on the stretch, which leads to accidents of pedestrians here, Shekhawat added.

Several steps have been initiated to curb accidents on National Highway-44, especially on these black spots, SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said.

Black Spots

1. Near Hotel Gold to Malik Petrol Pump

2. Nangal Kheri Nexa showroom to Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial College

3. Delhi World Public School to Utsav Green Samalkha

4. Laal Batti Chowk to Hotel Sky Lark

5. Toll Plaza, Panipat

6. New Bus Stand Panipat to Siwah Cut

7. New Bus Stand, Samalkha to Old Bus Stand, Samlkha

8. Yamuna Enclave 13-17 Cut to PVR Cinema

9. Old Bus Stand, Samalkha to Bharat Petroleum towards Delhi

10. Hotel Abhinandan to Nexa Showrrom, Nangal Kheri Panipat

#Panipat #Sonepat