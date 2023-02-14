Ten get 10-year RI for robbing jewellery supplier

Panipat, February 13
The Court of Additional District and Session Judge Amit Garg awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years each to 10 persons for snatching cash and jewellery bag from a Delhi-based jewellery supplier at gunpoint in 2019.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on eight convicts and Rs 35,000 on two convicts. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, District Attorney (DA) said the case was reported to the city police on February 13. RK Bansal, a Delhi-based Jewellery supplier, in his complaint to the police said he along with his employee Rakesh Verma were going back to Delhi after supplying the jewellery in the market.They were robbed by two youths in the parking lot.
