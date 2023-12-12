Tender floated to appoint DPR consultant for e-way project

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 11

The state government has released a tender for the appointment of a consultant for a Rs 800-crore project to provide direct connectivity between Faridabad and Ghaziabad via Noida.

Detailed report awaited The tender for the construction of the expressway will be released as soon as the detailed project report is submitted by the consultant, as it will mention the project’s details, including the design, cost and land needed to be acquired. Pradeep Sindhu, PWD executive engineer

According to sources in the district administration, the project was proposed in 2018, but the endorsement in principle was accorded last year. As the consultant will be expected to provide a detailed project report (DPR) within six months, the project’s contract is likely to be released within a year owing to various formalities.

The consultant’s fee is likely to be around Rs 60 lakh, a source in the district administration revealed. The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway will be the second expressway to provide a direct connectivity between Faridabad and Noida after the Greenfield Expressway, which will connect the city with the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

The FNG Expressway will also run parallel to the upcoming bridge over the Yamuna at Manjhawali village. The bridge will provide connectivity between Faridabad and Greater Noida in UP.

A draft for the tentative alignment of the 32-km expressway’s route was submitted to the higher authorities around nine months ago.

“Around 10-km stretch of the expressway will pass through Faridabad district, while the remaining 23 km will pass through Noida in UP,” said an official.

He further said the project will require the acquisition of around 250 acres of land in Haryana and UP. The total budget of the project will depend on the cost of the land to be acquired, he added.

