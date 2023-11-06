Tender for AIIMS project reinvited within four days of cancellation

Rewari, November 5

Under fire from various quarters over the cancellation of tender for the ambitious AIIMS project, HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, an executive agency of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has reinvited bids on design, engineering, procurement and construction, including operation and maintenance, of AIIMS through e-tendering.

The development came four days after the earlier tender was cancelled, citing administrative reasons. The AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has attributed it to the pressure built by the public, while Union Minister Rao Inderjit claimed that the project would be executed for sure.

As per conditions of the tender, the work, estimated to cost Rs 971.31 crore, would be completed in 22 months. “The tender process was initiated in October and it was to be finalised at the end of that month, but it had to be cancelled due to technical deficiencies. The new bid will be finalised by this month. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project and the date will be fixed by the PMO,” he said.

The tender procedure started late due to delay in the possession of land bought by the state government for the project, he stated.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman of the samiti, claimed that the tender was reissued in view of the anger among people against the government. “Earlier, the tender was cancelled under a political conspiracy so that the government could stretch the issue until the coming Lok Sabha poll, with an intention to gain political benefit, but people forced the government to refloat the tender,” he claimed.

Dharna being staged by the samiti at Kund would continue until the foundation-laying ceremony of the project, he added.

