 Tender for Haryana’s first int’l convention centre floated : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Tender for Haryana’s first int’l convention centre floated

Tender for Haryana’s first int’l convention centre floated

Delay resulted in revision of project cost from Rs 378 cr to Rs 416 cr

Tender for Haryana’s first int’l convention centre floated

The model of the convention centre that will come up in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 24

The revised tender of the first international convention centre in the state has been released by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Though a global e- tender was released last year also, no work could be taken up due to technical issues, resulting in a delay of over three years.

The overall cost of the project, launched in 2019 in Sector 78 here, has shot up from Rs 378 crore to 412 crore. To give an impetus to the development of the city, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the centre in August 2019. However, it took a long time to prepare the design and float the tender documents.

Though the process of releasing the global e-tender was initiated in June last year, it failed to get any response from construction agencies or bidders, said an official. Admitting that the delay resulted in the revision of the project cost, he said the government has approved a revised budget of Rs 416 crore. The HSVP had submitted a revised budget estimate of Rs 427 crore. The closing date of the new tender is October 12.

When the foundation stone was laid four years ago, the cost of the project was pegged at Rs 378 crore.

While the time consumed in the preparation of the design and layout and inclusion of the proposal of a five-star hotel led to the delay, the Covid pandemic also proved to be a bottleneck.

Spread over 8.2 acres, it is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind project in the state. Bigger than the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, it is proposed to have five large auditoriums and plenary halls to accommodate over 4,500 persons. The centre will facilitate the hosting of big conferences, seminars, corporate meetings, exhibitions and events of national and international level.

The work on the project is expected to start soon as the tender has been released, said a senior HSVP official. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

#Faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
World

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

4
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

5
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

7
Delhi

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

8
Sports

India take unassailable series lead with 99-run win against Australia in second ODI

9
Delhi

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

10
India

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

Top News

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Asian Games 2023: India wins first Gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event

India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023

Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Move to seize their properties in India too

It’s world of double standards: EAM on developed nations’ resistance to change

It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change

Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surface online

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surfaces online


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Drain work poses threat to commuters in Dera Bassi

Snatchers on prowl in Zirakpur, another woman loses chain

Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu