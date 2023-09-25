Tender for Haryana’s first int’l convention centre floated

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 24

The revised tender of the first international convention centre in the state has been released by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Though a global e- tender was released last year also, no work could be taken up due to technical issues, resulting in a delay of over three years.

The overall cost of the project, launched in 2019 in Sector 78 here, has shot up from Rs 378 crore to 412 crore. To give an impetus to the development of the city, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the centre in August 2019. However, it took a long time to prepare the design and float the tender documents.

Though the process of releasing the global e-tender was initiated in June last year, it failed to get any response from construction agencies or bidders, said an official. Admitting that the delay resulted in the revision of the project cost, he said the government has approved a revised budget of Rs 416 crore. The HSVP had submitted a revised budget estimate of Rs 427 crore. The closing date of the new tender is October 12.

When the foundation stone was laid four years ago, the cost of the project was pegged at Rs 378 crore.

While the time consumed in the preparation of the design and layout and inclusion of the proposal of a five-star hotel led to the delay, the Covid pandemic also proved to be a bottleneck.

Spread over 8.2 acres, it is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind project in the state. Bigger than the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, it is proposed to have five large auditoriums and plenary halls to accommodate over 4,500 persons. The centre will facilitate the hosting of big conferences, seminars, corporate meetings, exhibitions and events of national and international level.

The work on the project is expected to start soon as the tender has been released, said a senior HSVP official. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

