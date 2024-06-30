Tender of mother & child care centre to be released after 13 years

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 29

The project tender of the mother and child care centre at the Civil hospital is set to be released by the PWD soon. The project was planned about 13 years ago.

The Civil Hospital in Faridabad.

The department is expected to release the tender of the project in the first week of July, said sources in the Health Department. While this will be the first of its kind facility, the project has been pending for over a decade as it was announced for the first time in 2011, said the sources. While the cost of the civil works is estimated to be around Rs 85 crore, the department will release separate tenders for electrical and supplementary works such as gas supply, air conditioning and a power station for the centre, said the officials concerned. The centre aims at providing the state-of-the-art medical and healthcare facilities to mothers and their infants.

The facilities at the centre will include delivery rooms, an operation theatre (OT) and a neonatal ICU, besides beds for the patients pre and post delivery.

The project allotted to the PWD envisages construction of a seven-storeyed building for replacing the old CMO office building on the Civil Hospital premises, which has been lying in a poor state, said the sources in the Health Department. The work has been lying in a limbo due to certain technical hurdles, budgetary provisions and slow pace of work on part of the authorities concerned. The work to be allotted includes the demolition of the old and dilapidated building before the construction of the new building. The centre aims at providing the state-of-the-art medical and healthcare facilities to the mothers and their infants, said Dr Savita Yadav, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the Civil Hospital here.

As many as 1,400 patients report at the OPD of the Civil Hospital daily, which include a large number of women and children. As many patients are expectant mothers, 25 to 30 cases pertain to delivery of babies on any given day, said an employee. The Health Department is also faced with a shortage of gynaecologists and other specialists at present. Against the required strength of five to six doctors, at present, there are only two doctors on regular duty at the Civil Hospital. There is staff crisis at the PHCs in the district where no regular doctor is available at the delivery huts, it is reported.

Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, here said the tender of the civil works of the centre was likely to be floated next week.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad