Tendering process for recycled water pipeline in works, says Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 22

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal reviewed new and ongoing projects during the 51st core planning cell meeting of the authority here today.

As per the ‘reuse treated wastewater’ policy of the Haryana Government, it is imperative to reuse 80 per cent of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes such as horticulture, irrigation, construction and industrial activity by 2030.

In this regard, the infra division-2 of the GMDA submitted that to ramp up the pipeline network of recycled water for horticulture in the city, the tendering process for two projects was underway.

One of the projects will cover area from Botanical Garden, Sector 52-A, to the biodiversity park on the MG road.

Besides, a proposal to provide 200 million litres per day (MLD) of treated wastewater via a 35-km recycled water pipeline from a sewage treatment plant, Behrampur, to Nuh distributary irrigation channel in Mewat’s Korali village was also discussed.

The GMDA CEO said suggestions from departments such as irrigation, forest, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Public Works Department (B&R) might be sought and a proposal might be submitted in the next meeting for approval.

“The GMDA treats 278 MLD water up to the tertiary level. In future, the capacity will be augmented to 388 MLD. The feasibility to channel the surplus treated wastewater from Gurugram to Mewat will be examined. Accordingly, a proposal will be discussed in the next meeting,” said Rajpal.