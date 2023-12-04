Tenders floated for integrated water management system

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 3

After successful implementation of the centralised integrated water management system (CIWMS) in the 1,200 mm supply pipeline, GMDA has now floated tenders for the implementation of the same in 1,300 mm pipeline.

As part of the centralised monitoring system implemented within the GMDA notified area, readings of various control and measuring systems will be transferred online to the centralised monitoring facility.

To ensure Water supply in every sector The GMDA had conducted a pilot project of the centralised integrated water management system (CIWMS) on the Basai-Dundahera (1200 mm) pipeline in 2022 to ensure that even the last sectors in the pipeline were able to get adequate supply of water during summer.

The core purpose of adopting this advanced management system is to ensure that water reaches equally to every household and no underground tank, which falls under the GMDA purview, remains devoid of adequate water supply. This helps in controlling leakages and overflows.

This will cover the quantity of water lifted from various sources and will also monitor water flow, water quality, energy consumption, pump efficiency, amount of clear water pumped and pressure optimisation etc.

The water infrastructure will have centralised monitoring facility with GIS-based visibility and control of assets, water-related analytics, role-based dashboard, reports, water incident management, resource allocation and availability, water infrastructure, security and equitable distribution of water to all consumers falling on the proposed line.

The software control of devices will be implemented on the CIWMS software.

According to the tender document, the contractor will be responsible for the assessment, site survey and finalisation of detailed project plan, supply, installation and commissioning of related field equipment for the remote management of water.

The contractor will be responsible for supply, installation and commissioning of related field equipment for the remote management of water supply treatment plant (WTP) at Basai, Chandu Budhera and Sector 16 booster station.He will also be responsible for the integration of flow meters.

#Gurugram