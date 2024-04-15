Tension erupts as two groups face off in Faridabad

Gurugram, April 14
Tension erupted when participants of “Bhagwa” rally organised by cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi faced off with a group of Dalit youth celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti in Faridabad’s Hardware Chowk today. Both the groups raised slogans, flashed swords and tried to charge at each other.
The police, who were on high alert, intervened in time and stopped both the groups from clashing with each other.
Two ACPs, two SHOs and crime branch teams were deployed along with police personnel to prevent any untoward incident during the rally.
According to the information, Nuh violence accused Bajrangi kicked off the rally from Dussehra Ground. It was going towards Pyali Chowk via Hardware Chowk. The rally reached Hardware Chowk, its participants started raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram, prompting Dalit youth to raise Jai Bheem slogan.
They challenged each other by flashing flags and swords. The face off lasted for 25 minutes. Action has been demanded against Bajrangi and his group for allegedly carrying weapons during the rally.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped