Tension in Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 31

Tension erupted in Nuh today as the ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal was attacked with stones and some cars were also set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet services in Nuh district from July 31 (4 pm) to August 2 (11.59 pm).

The order has been issued in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS.

There are reports of firing between two opposing parties but police are yet to confirm.

Police also resorted to aerial firing to disperse the crowds. Various local groups have been accused of attack as they had issued a warning against the yatra when cow vigilante Monu Manesar, one of the accused in Nasir-Junaid case, announced to join it.

While Manesar was not present, the locals accused another cow vigilante, Faridabad-based Bittu Bajrangi, of provoking them by releasing abusive videos during the yatra. Many groups seeking justice for Nasir and Junaid took to social media claiming that if not Monu, other accused in case were part of the rally and despite repeated calls, Rajasthan or Nuh police made no attempt to arrest them.

The yatra has been suspended as of now as over ten people have been injured and are being taken to hospitals. Heavy security has been deployed on Rajasthan border as many people from Rajasthan have started pouring in into Nuh and communal tension is high.

SP Varun Singla is away on leave and a senior officiating official revealed that there has been clash and police are trying to restore peace.

Meanwhile, owing to tension, bazaars across Mewat are being shut.

#Gurugram #Nuh