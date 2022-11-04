Tenure extended

Chandigarh, November 3
The government has extended the tenure of Subhash Barala, Chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises, by one year up to October 22, 2023. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Finance Department, Haryana.
