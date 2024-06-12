Tenure of KU Registrar extended by 3 years

Kurukshetra, June 11
Professor Sanjeev Sharma’s term as the Registrar of Kurukshetra University (KU) has been extended for an additional three years.
The term was extended by Governor of Haryana and KU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya in accordance with the KU Act 1986. The extension has been granted, effective from December 8, 2023 to December 7, 2026.
The university’s spokesman said, “Sanjeev Sharma has been serving as the Registrar of the university since 2020. Prof Sharma was elected as President Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (2017-18) and President Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra Teachers’ Association (2016-2018) (2019-2020). He was awarded the Best Paper Award in International Research Conference in New York, USA, in June 2019. He has published two books and 54 research articles.”
KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated him. Registrar Sharma said he was thankful to the Governor, CM Nayab Singh Saini and KU VC Som Nath Sachdeva for extending his tenure.
